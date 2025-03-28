Geoffrey and Karen Boucher were crossing State Highway 2 in July 2022 when they were struck and killed by a motorcyclist.
Geoffrey and Karen Boucher were killed when they were struck by a motorcycle while crossing State Highway 2 in July 2022.
A 60-year-old man with interim name suppression is being tried for manslaughter in the High Court at Rotorua.
The Crown claims he was speeding and didn’t stop at the light. His lawyer says the pedestrian crossing is “inherently dangerous”.
Graham and Barbara Mitchell had been to the movies and were heading home to Ōmokoroa when, as they came along Moffat Rd towards the Bethlehem roundabout near Tauranga, they heard the loud noise of a motorbike.
They saw the bike as it “shot through the roundabout” and as they turned left to follow in its path, were confronted with the “aftermath” of a collision.
The motorcycle had struck Geoffrey and Karen Boucher, a couple in their late 50s, who’d been crossing the State Highway at a traffic-light controlled pedestrian crossing, after they’d had dinner out in Bethlehem.
Mitchell said when they came around the corner they saw the motorbike lying on its side, just beyond the traffic lights.
Barbara Mitchell parked in the left lane, put on her hazard lights, and got out to help.
They’d been so focused on the motorbike, they hadn’t seen a woman lying on the edge of the road, level to where they had stopped.
As they pulled up, the rider and a passenger on the bike were still in the roadway.
“There was absolute bedlam going on up there, people running around all over the place,” Graham Mitchell said.
Barbara Mitchell realised there was a man trapped under the bike, and got help from those in the Pizza Hut to lift it.
Meanwhile, the bike passenger made her way to the raised concrete outside the Pizza Hut. Staff provided her with blankets and she was later assessed as having minor injuries, but was taken to hospital to be checked.
Graham Mitchell found it difficult to know exactly how long everything had taken after they arrived at the scene.
“Time seemed to stand still up there,” he said.
Saw something ‘fly up in the air’
At the point of the collision, Sarah Davies had been parked at the back of the Pizza Hut, which is just near the pedestrian crossing, as she waited to collect a family member.