A man's body has been located in Lake Pupuke on Auckland's North Shore, police confirmed this morning.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed to the area on Tuesday night after the man got into difficulty and disappeared into the water.

He was swimming in the lake - just behind North Shore Hospital - with a friend when the incident happened.

"Despite efforts from his friend, the man disappeared into the water," said a police spokeswoman.

Emergency services including police, fire crews and St John staff were called to the scene and a search was quickly carried out.

But they could not find him.

A police spokesperson said his body was located late yesterday and that his death will be referred to the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this difficult time, and Police are ensuring there is support for the family in place," they said.