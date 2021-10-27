Māngere shooting: Second man charged with murder of Misiona Talafu Petelo

Two 31-year-old men have been charged with murdering Petelo. Photo / File

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A second person has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old man, who died after arriving at an Auckland hospital with gunshot wounds.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died after a shooting on Massey Rd in Māngere on October 16.

Petelo arrived at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries before he died.

A 31-year-old man was arrested last week after he handed himself in to police and Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said today police investigating Petelo's death had now charged a second man, 31, with murder.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Tiernan said police were not looking for anyone else in connection with Petelo's death.

"As the matter is now before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further."

Tributes for the teenage Petelo flowed on social media as friends and family mourned his death.

"It breaks my heart that you were taken so unexpectedly," one person wrote.

Another said: "I can't believe that our time has ended, there was so many things I wish we could've said to each other, so many things I wish we could have experienced together."