Māngere fatal car fall: One of three people sought by police ruled out

Kimleang Youn. Photo / Supplied

Police have ruled out one of three people seen pulling into a central Auckland petrol station in a grey van - hours after a man was thrown out of it.

New details were released by police about the unsolved death of Kimleang Youn, 28, who died several weeks after he was seen being thrown out of a moving van in Māngere in late April.

Police have since told the Herald they have spoken to one of three people shown in CCTV footage at the BP Connect on Fanshawe St in downtown Auckland.

The security footage was released by authorities last week in a bid to try to find at least three people inside the van.

A man spotted wearing a dark blue cap can clearly be seen in the video. Police said it was that man who has been ruled out of being directly involved in the incident.

The update comes as police continue to hunt those connected to the silver Toyota Alphard van - which has since been found, police said previously.

Witnesses have told authorities that the van was heading along Gadsby Rd before turning into Robertson Rd about 8.30pm on Wednesday, April 28.

Kimleang Youn, 28, died several weeks after an incident in Māngere on April 28. Photo / Supplied

It was then they saw a man being thrown from the vehicle, as it continued down Robertson Rd without stopping.

Youn is said to have landed in a bus stop. He suffered critical injuries as a result and died in hospital three weeks later.

It is understood a number of young people had been waiting at the bus stop at the time and may have recorded the incident on their phone.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured the incident or the van itself either before or after Youn was thrown out of the vehicle to come forward.

• Can you help? Anyone who had witnessed events leading up to the incident or who had CCTV footage from around that time was also asked to contact the Operation Kinley team on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111