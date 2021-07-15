Māngere car-fall death: Man charged over death of Kimleang Youn

A man is facing a manslaughter charge after Kimleang Youn died after falling from a moving vehicle in April. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged with the death of Kimleang Youn after he died three weeks after falling from a moving vehicle in South Auckland in April.

Police say a 41-year-old man is expected to appear in Manukau District Court this morning charged with manslaughter.

It's been nearly two months after the 28-year-old succumbed to critical injuries in hospital after tumbling to the ground in Robertson Rd, Māngere.

Counties Manukau Police detective senior sergeant Kepal Richards said today the arrest would go some way to help console the victim's grieving family.

"We hope the arrest offers Mr Youn's family some degree of comfort," said Richards.

He acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the investigation team who had worked tirelessly on the investigation.



Last month, police turned to the public for help to find three mystery people seen pulling up at a downtown Auckland petrol station in a van three hours after Youn was seen fatally tumbling from it on April 28.

After finding the vehicle that Youn fell from, a silver Toyota Alphard, police shared security footage from a petrol station forecourt where those inside the van stopped to refuel later that night.

Police hoped someone would recognise the people or be able to provide more information about the van's movements that night, and help crack a homicide case that has left Youn's family with many questions.

Counties Manukau detective sergeant Robert Kerr said the dead man's family was still grieving after making the difficult decision to turn off his life support.