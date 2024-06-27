“I hope people will bring picnics or grab some kai from the food trucks at the Matariki family day out, [and] for Hamilton, I hope the Lake Matariki event will become one of those traditions, something for all the city to enjoy and something whānau will look forward to each year.”

Hamilton City Council partnerships, communication and Māori general manager Janet Carson.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said the tranquil lake was one of the best places for residents to celebrate.

“Matariki is unique and special to Aotearoa and a time for friends and whānau to come together, remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future.”

In a bid to reduce waste, vendors are providing a $1 discount for bringing a reusable container or cup when purchasing food and drink on-site.

The line-up of artists includes Zentarge, Mia Downing, Son & Water, and Kapahaka from Te Pou o Mangatawhiri.

Other Matariki events

Waikato Museum is holding free Matariki activities through June and July to celebrate.

Te Whare o Poohutukawa: Daily 10am to 5pm, June 21 - July 21. Remember those who have passed away by adding a star to the digital interactive feature at Waikato Museum.

Matariki Family Festival: 10am to 5pm, June 28. Bring your whānau to celebrate the Matariki public holiday at Waikato Museum with live music, crafts, and more.

Matariki Koorero: Piripi Lambert 3pm, June 28 June. A highlight of Waikato Museum’s Matariki Family Festival will be this public talk by Māori astronomer Piripi Lambert.

Busit has also joined the party and is offering free bus rides to the event from midday on June 28. Simply let the driver know you’re heading to Maanawatia a Matariki at the lake and jump on board.

The 2024 event will be held on June 28 from 2pm to 7pm at the Hamilton Lake Domain.

If the weather is bad, the event will be postponed to June 29 at the same time. For any changes or information, visit the council’s webpage or Facebook.