Manapōuri fatal house fire that killed mother and son ruled accidental, no action against landlord

Anna Leask
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

There were no smoke alarms in the Manapouri house when 11-year-old Kelly Kerr and his mum Kellyanne Kemble Kerr died last year.

A fatal house fire that started in a child’s bedroom at a rented property in Southland, killing a mother and her son, has been ruled an accident by the Coroner.

There were no smoke alarms in the house when 11-year-old Kelly Kerr and his mum Kellyanne died - but no action will be taken against the property owner due to the nature of the rental agreement.

