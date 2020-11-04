Managed isolation facility Rydges Auckland hotel evacuated after smell of smoke

The Rydges Auckland hotel, on Federal St, has been evacuated after the smell of smoke in the basement early this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell

A managed isolation facility in Auckland central has been evacuated early this morning.

Fire crews are at the Rydges Auckland hotel, on Federal St, after reports of smell of electrical burning in the building.

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the hotel just after 4.30am.

He said there were reports of smoke in the basement and that an electrician had been called in to investigate further.

"There was also a report of smell of electrical burning in the basement."

There was no sign of fire, he said, and guests were evacuated for some time.

"[People] are always evacuated when there's a fire alarm," the spokesman said.

A number of crews were sent to the area. As of 5.30am, however, one remained there.

The Rydges is one of about 28 managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country.