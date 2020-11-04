Managed isolation facility Rydges Auckland hotel evacuated after smell of smoke

A managed isolation facility in Auckland central has been evacuated early this morning.
Fire crews are at the Rydges Auckland hotel, on Federal St, after reports of smell of electrical burning in the building.
A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called to the hotel just after 4.30am.
He said there were reports of smoke in the basement and that an electrician had been called in to investigate further.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Managed isolation facility worker at Rydges Hotel tests positive - NZ Her...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility evacuated after false al...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Rydges Hotel worker may have caught virus using a lift - NZ Herald
- Licensing oversight leaves Auckland's Rydges hotel high and dry - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Man in managed isolation at Rydges Hotel alarmed at mistake made about co...
- Maintenance worker confirmed to have caught virus from Rydges Hotel guest - NZ Herald
"There was also a report of smell of electrical burning in the basement."
There was no sign of fire, he said, and guests were evacuated for some time.
"[People] are always evacuated when there's a fire alarm," the spokesman said.
A number of crews were sent to the area. As of 5.30am, however, one remained there.
The Rydges is one of about 28 managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country.