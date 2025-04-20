Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man who vanished from Auckland Airport after checking in for domestic flight found safe

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

A man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday morning after never boarding his domestic flight has been found safe.

Kory-Dean Wirihana, 36, checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but never boarded his plane.

A family member earlier said they had not heard from Wirihana since 4am on Friday, and his phone had been handed into lost property at the airport.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, they wrote that he had been sighted and is safe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A search for Kory-Dean Wirihana was sparked on Friday after he checked in for a domestic flight at Auckland Airport, cleared security, but never boarded the plane. Photo / Supplied
A search for Kory-Dean Wirihana was sparked on Friday after he checked in for a domestic flight at Auckland Airport, cleared security, but never boarded the plane. Photo / Supplied

“Please respect our privacy as we navigate the next steps as a family.

“Thank you all for sharing and helping with finding him,” they said.

Police confirmed Wirihana had been located in the Auckland region and was “safe and well”.

With no phone, no transportation and no confirmed sightings since the early hours of Friday morning, his family believed he had “literally disappeared from the airport”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They also expressed concern for Wirihana’s mental health, saying he had been struggling following the recent loss of his husband.

“Come home bro, we’re all waiting to hear about how you pranked us all.”

Police earlier echoed the family’s concerns and are appealing to the public for help locating him.

“Kory was due to catch a flight yesterday morning but did not get on the plane. His family and police are seriously concerned for his welfare and want to know he’s safe.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand