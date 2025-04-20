Ex-tropical cyclone Tam continues to hit New Zealand. Frustration over alert systems in Auckland. Russia announces unexpected Easter truce with Ukraine. Video / NZ Herald

A man who vanished from Auckland Airport on Friday morning after never boarding his domestic flight has been found safe.

Kory-Dean Wirihana, 36, checked in for his flight to Christchurch and cleared security but never boarded his plane.

A family member earlier said they had not heard from Wirihana since 4am on Friday, and his phone had been handed into lost property at the airport.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Sunday, they wrote that he had been sighted and is safe.