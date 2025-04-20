“Please respect our privacy as we navigate the next steps as a family.
“Thank you all for sharing and helping with finding him,” they said.
Police confirmed Wirihana had been located in the Auckland region and was “safe and well”.
With no phone, no transportation and no confirmed sightings since the early hours of Friday morning, his family believed he had “literally disappeared from the airport”.
They also expressed concern for Wirihana’s mental health, saying he had been struggling following the recent loss of his husband.
“Come home bro, we’re all waiting to hear about how you pranked us all.”
Police earlier echoed the family’s concerns and are appealing to the public for help locating him.
“Kory was due to catch a flight yesterday morning but did not get on the plane. His family and police are seriously concerned for his welfare and want to know he’s safe.”
