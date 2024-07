In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, Wellington rugby club's liquor licence challenge, trackless trams and France's uncertain political landscape. Video / NZ Herald

A man who allegedly stole personal items and verbally abused workers at a South Auckland McDonald’s has been arrested and charged.

The man allegedly sneaked in the back door of the Pukekohe branch at 4.50am on Saturday.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the 51-year-old man will face court today charged with robbery.

He was arrested on Monday afternoon and is due to appear in the Pukekohe District Court