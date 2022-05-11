A 31-year man has been arrested after assaulting another man in Christchurch overnight. Photo / George Heard

A 31-year man has been arrested after assaulting another man in Christchurch overnight. Photo / George Heard

A 31-year old will appear in court this afternoon after an assault in Christchurch overnight that left a man fighting for his life.

The alleged attacker is charged with wounding the man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man was critically injured after a disorder on Worchester Street in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

He is also facing a charge of receiving stolen property.

He made a brief appearance via AVL in the Christchurch District Court this morning but will appear again before Judge Tom Gilbert after 2pm.

The accused was arrested after the incident on Worcester St in Linwood at 11.30pm

Police were called to the scene after reports of disorder.

A spokesperson confirmed earlier this morning that a man had been critically injured during an incident at the property and was taken to hospital.

Police said there was no update regarding the man's condition at this stage.

Court documents state the accused lived at the property where the assault happened.

The property is a townhouse complex owned by Kainga Ora.