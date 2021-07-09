Man taken into custody after fleeing police, attempted car-jacking on Auckland motorway

A man has been taken into custody after earlier fleeing from police and attempting to steal a vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man has been taken into custody after earlier fleeing from police and attempting to steal a vehicle on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Just before 10am today, a police officer located a vehicle in Kumeu linked to a man being sought by police.

A police spokeswoman said the man was located at a Kumeu address a short time later and fled on foot, before stealing a vehicle from a nearby property.

"The vehicle came to a stop on the Khyber Pass off-ramp, where the offender attempted to steal a vehicle from a member of the public.

"Police officers were quickly on the scene and took the offender into custody with the assistance of a second member of the public," the spokeswoman said.

No members of the public were injured.

Police say the incident was not related to the shooting of a police officer last night in Hamilton.

"I believe police wanted to speak to him about a burglary," a spokeswoman said.

The Khyber Pass off-ramp will remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

A witness reported seeing dozens of police at the scene about 11am and the Eagle helicopter hovering overhead.

Photos sent to the Herald by the witness show people stepping out of their cars to take photos.