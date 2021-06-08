Voyager 2021 media awards
Man suffers fractured jaw after drug deal gone wrong in ski field car park

The victim arranged to meet 'Mikayla' in the Coronet Peak car park to supply MDMA. Photo / Supplied

Otago Daily Times

A man who claimed he was assaulted while helping a stranded stranger near Queenstown had his jaw broken during a drug deal gone wrong.

After the attack the man, who had surgery to repair his jaw, told police he was robbed and assaulted after stopping to assist a man who was signalling for assistance.

However, in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, the attacker admitted to a very different set of facts.

Cromwell caterer Manawa Rakete-Shea, 21, admitted injuring the man with reckless disregard and stealing a backpack on March 26.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Collin said that Rakete-Shea had communicated with the victim via text message and social media apps pretending to be a female called Mikayla.

They arranged to meet in the car park of the Coronet Peak Ski Area, where the victim believed he would be supplying ''Mikayla'' with MDMA.

Rakete-Shea arrived at the car park and approached the victim, then after a short discussion punched him once in the head.

He then stole the man's backpack, valued at $450, which contained MDMA and headphones, and left the area.

The victim's jaw was fractured in the attack and he had bruising to his face.

Judge Richard Russell convicted Rakete-Shea on both charges and remanded him on bail to appear for sentencing on August 30.

At the request of Rakete-Shea's lawyer, Louise Denton, Judge Russell asked for a cultural report, which would outline factors such as the offender's cultural background, personal circumstances and their family and community.