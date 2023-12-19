A man has been transferred back from Wellington Hospital to Whanganui Hospital after being shot by police on Talbot Street in Whanganui East. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man shot by Whanganui Police has been transferred back to Whanganui Hospital.

He was shot after allegedly assaulting officers on Talbot St in Whanganui East around 3.55am on December 12.

Following this, he was transferred to Wellington Hospital in a stable condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley spokesperson said the patient has now been transferred back to Whanganui Hospital.

The man remains in a stable condition.

At the time, police central district commander Scott Fraser said officers patrolling the area with a dog came across the man acting suspiciously outside an address.

“He allegedly refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody and continued to assault them,” Fraser said.

“The man has allegedly attacked and injured the police dog and has continued to assault our staff. He was subsequently shot by police.”

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to assist as a precautionary measure, both at the hospital and at the Talbot St address.

Following the incident, police reported the officers involved received no serious injuries and the dog had been treated for bruising and a sore leg by a veterinarian.

Police said there were no updates on the investigation into the incident.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.