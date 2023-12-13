Whanganui man shot by police stable in Wellington Hospital

Whanganui police investigating the scene in Talbot St yesterday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man shot by police in Whanganui is in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

The shooting took place in Talbot St, Whanganui East in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the man allegedly attacked police officers and a police dog when they attempted to take him into custody.

Wellington Hospital staff confirmed that the man was in a stable condition after being transferred from Whanganui Hospital.

Police reported that the officers involved received no serious injuries and the dog had been treated for bruising and a sore leg by a veterinarian.

Police central district commander Scott Fraser said officers had attempted to arrest the man found acting suspiciously outside an address on Talbot St at approximately 3.55am on Tuesday.

“He ran away from officers to the rear of a property, and the officers followed him, before he then turned and charged at police staff.

“He allegedly refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody and continued to assault them.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified, and a critical incident investigation was under way.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.