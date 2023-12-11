A man is in serious condition in hospital after being shot by police in Whanganui early this morning in Talbot St. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is in serious condition in Whanganui Hospital after being shot by police after allegedly assaulting officers in Whanganui on Tuesday morning.

Police central district commander Scott Fraser said officers patrolling the area with a dog at around 3.55am came across a man acting suspiciously outside an address on Talbot St in Whanganui East.

“He ran away from officers to the rear of a property, and the officers followed him, before he then turned and charged at police staff.

“He allegedly refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody and continued to assault them.”

Fraser said police first used a series of tactical options including sponge rounds, Taser, and OC spray.

The street has been cordoned off. Photo / Bevan Conley

“The man has allegedly attacked and injured the police dog and has continued to assault our staff. He was subsequently shot by police.”

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to assist as a precautionary measure, both at the hospital and at the Talbot St address.

“Having to use a firearm is the last thing any police officer wants to do, and in this instance, our officers had no other option available.”

Fraser said Whanganui East residents could expect to see an increased police presence in the area today, as a scene examination continues.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified, and a critical incident investigation is under way.

Support is being offered to the man’s family, and to the officers involved.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.