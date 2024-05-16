Some Club leaders show their appreciation on the lawns: Neville Parker (treasurer and referee), Terry Coxon (referee), Margaret White (secretary), Brian Algar (president), and Hamish Anderson (club captain).

Club rolls out the green carpet with trust’s support

Wanganui Croquet Club has received a $6555 New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) grant to help maintain its eight pristine greens.

‘’Croquet is played on natural grass greens that require annual attention in the short winter off-season, otherwise, they deteriorate very rapidly,” club referee Terry Robert Coxon said.

Club captain, Hamish Anderson, added: “It’s vital for our club to keep our greens in top condition, and without the support of NZCT, we would really struggle”.

The club has a rich history and a strong community focus, providing a space for members to come together, stay active, and enjoy the game.

The club, which has been operating from the same location at Victoria Park on St Johns Hill since 1921, has a dedicated membership of over 90 players, many of whom are senior citizens.

There are only two clubs in the country that have more lawns (Havelock North and Nelson both have nine), so the club is often called on to accommodate both local and national tournaments.

“Croquet not only promotes the physical and mental wellbeing of our members but also fosters a great spirit of friendly sportsmanship,” said a club member. “It’s a truly warm and welcoming club that enables all ages, abilities, and walks of life to get out in the fresh air and enjoy themselves.”

The trust’s general manager of grants, marketing and communications, Ben Hodges, adds: “We’re proud to support the Wanganui Croquet Club, ensuring their facilities stay top-notch for everyone to enjoy. We’re delighted our responsible gaming fundraising partnerships with our Whanganui venues can help to make such a positive contribution to the community.”

History

The club is over 100 years old and has been operating from the same council site at Victoria Park on St Johns Hill, Whanganui, since 1921, weathering many storms, financial depressions, two world wars, food and fuel rationing, and fluctuating membership.

Over the last few years, the club has maintained a membership of about a hundred players, moving from the old traditional Wimbledon game of Association to now exclusively Golf Croquet, a shorter and faster version of running hoops with a large ball using a mallet.