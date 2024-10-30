Advertisement
Motorhomes and caravans galore at Whanganui rally

By Marion Johnston
NZMCA members are seated in the Whanganui City College Hall.

Whanganui City College had 242 people in 121 motorhomes and caravans parked up over Labour weekend for the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association’s Lower North Island Rally.

The Lower North Island Area encompasses Whanganui, Manawatū-Horowhenua, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington, all of which regions were represented along with members from Taranaki and Waikato.

The event was officially opened by NZMCA national vice-president Brian Stanley with a karakia, and deputy-mayor Helen Craig warmly welcomed members to Whanganui and spoke about the city’s heritage and history and the efforts of the council and others to preserve this character.

The theme for the weekend was “What’s YOUR Vintage” in keeping with Heritage Month celebrations in honour of our settlement being designated a city 100 years ago.

Motorhomes and caravans at the NZMCA Lower North Island Rally.
A busy programme on Saturday saw members off on escorted bike rides to Castlecliff and Upokongaro. Many went to the River Traders Market, cruised on PS Waimarie, watched the parade and hit the shops. There were also bus trips to visit gardens and absorb some local Whanganui history and heritage

On Saturday evening members, dressed appropriately in vintage costumes, danced to the lively local Hot Potato Skittle Band.

Sunday’s programme saw more members off on the popular escorted bike rides, while others attended workshops on NZMCA governance, the updated self-containment rules, and the safe use and storage of gas in motorhomes and caravans.

Lots of social activities rounded out the weekend, giving members the opportunity to make new connections and catch up with old friends.

From data collected by the organisers, it appears the average spend in the city by NZMCA members was $298 per van, approximately $36,000 overall.

