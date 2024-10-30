NZMCA members are seated in the Whanganui City College Hall.

Whanganui City College had 242 people in 121 motorhomes and caravans parked up over Labour weekend for the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association’s Lower North Island Rally.

The Lower North Island Area encompasses Whanganui, Manawatū-Horowhenua, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa and Wellington, all of which regions were represented along with members from Taranaki and Waikato.

The event was officially opened by NZMCA national vice-president Brian Stanley with a karakia, and deputy-mayor Helen Craig warmly welcomed members to Whanganui and spoke about the city’s heritage and history and the efforts of the council and others to preserve this character.

The theme for the weekend was “What’s YOUR Vintage” in keeping with Heritage Month celebrations in honour of our settlement being designated a city 100 years ago.