Whanganui streets quiz

Who is Roberts Ave named after?

Who is Roberts Ave named after?

1. Who is Roberts Ave named after?

2. The founder of a soap works has which street named after him?

3. What street in Aramoho is named after the NZ wood hen?

4. When town clerk Mr Murch was asked to find a name for a short Gonville street he gave it what short name so he could print it on the small space on the plan?

5. Which street name reminds us of the Māori name for Virginia Lake?