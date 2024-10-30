Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Whanganui Midweek

Whanganui streets quiz

By David Scoullar
Whanganui Midweek·
2 mins to read
Who is Roberts Ave named after?

Who is Roberts Ave named after?

1. Who is Roberts Ave named after?

2. The founder of a soap works has which street named after him?

3. What street in Aramoho is named after the NZ wood hen?

4. When town clerk Mr Murch was asked to find a name for a short Gonville street he gave it what short name so he could print it on the small space on the plan?

5. Which street name reminds us of the Māori name for Virginia Lake?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

6. This street is named for the lover of Tainui, whose tears on his death formed Virginia Lake.

7. This street remembers the British army officer who commanded the military force at Pipiriki and Opotiki.

8. The native shrub, sometimes referred to as the “bushman’s toilet paper”, is the name of a street in Castlecliff.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

9. Which street is named for the man elected to represent Whanganui in Parliament in 1855, became premier in 1856 and held the office on three further occasions?

10. This street had a stud farm which suffered a severe loss when a lightning strike killed four stud mares.

Quiz Answers

1. An early lawyer and businessman, Henry Boyden Roberts, popularly known as Bogo.

2. Gilberd St (J B Gilberd).

3. Weka Place.

4. Elm St.

5. Kawau Place (Rotokawau).

6. Turere Place

7. Brassey Rd (Major Willoughby Brassey).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

8. Rangiora St.

9. Fox Rd (Sir William Fox).

10. Flemington Rd.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Save

Latest from Whanganui Midweek

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Midweek