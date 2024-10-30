Whanganui streets quiz

6. This street is named for the lover of Tainui, whose tears on his death formed Virginia Lake.
7. This street remembers the British army officer who commanded the military force at Pipiriki and Opotiki.
8. The native shrub, sometimes referred to as the “bushman’s toilet paper”, is the name of a street in Castlecliff.
9. Which street is named for the man elected to represent Whanganui in Parliament in 1855, became premier in 1856 and held the office on three further occasions?
10. This street had a stud farm which suffered a severe loss when a lightning strike killed four stud mares.
Quiz Answers
1. An early lawyer and businessman, Henry Boyden Roberts, popularly known as Bogo.
2. Gilberd St (J B Gilberd).
3. Weka Place.
4. Elm St.
5. Kawau Place (Rotokawau).
6. Turere Place
7. Brassey Rd (Major Willoughby Brassey).
8. Rangiora St.
9. Fox Rd (Sir William Fox).
10. Flemington Rd.
Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!
