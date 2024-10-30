Jake Newton WSS Senior International Sportsman of the Year 2024.

The 2024 Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Secondary Schools Sports Awards were held on Wednesday, October 30, celebrating the success of the region’s top sporting talent.

Close to 80 young athletes were recognised for their sporting achievements and leadership at the awards function, hosted this year by Whanganui High School.

Schools from across the Whanganui region were represented in the nominations but Whanganui High School students were dominant on the night, taking out seven of the 11 categories, including official and team of the year.

Karaitiana Horne, Junior International Sportswoman of the Year 2024

In the international categories, Lucas Munn took out the Junior International Sportsman of the Year for the second year running for his outstanding results in judo. Pippa McKee was awarded Senior International Sportswoman of the Year for artistic skating, and Jake Newton took the Senior International Sportsman of the Year title for rowing.