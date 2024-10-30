Jake Newton WSS Senior International Sportsman of the Year 2024.
The 2024 Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui Secondary Schools Sports Awards were held on Wednesday, October 30, celebrating the success of the region’s top sporting talent.
Close to 80 young athletes were recognised for their sporting achievements and leadership at the awards function, hosted this year by Whanganui High School.
Schools from across the Whanganui region were represented in the nominations but Whanganui High School students were dominant on the night, taking out seven of the 11 categories, including official and team of the year.
In the international categories, Lucas Munn took out the Junior International Sportsman of the Year for the second year running for his outstanding results in judo. Pippa McKee was awarded Senior International Sportswoman of the Year for artistic skating, and Jake Newton took the Senior International Sportsman of the Year title for rowing.
Motocross sensation Karaitiana Horne from Ruapehu College broke the Whanganui High School hold on the premier awards, taking away the Junior International Sportswoman of the Year award in an impressive field of nominees.
Senior Team of the Year was awarded to the Whanganui High School Boys’ Under-18 Novice Coxed Quadruple Sculls crew of Kynan Brewer, Cristian Kiriona, Jordan Hallett, Achilles Paikea and coxswain Lauren Davies for their undefeated run in the 2023/2024 rowing season, culminating in gold medals at the New Zealand Senior National and Secondary School Championship regattas (Maadi Cup).
The Junior Team of the Year title went to the Whanganui kayak pairing of Zoe Anderson from Cullinane College and Alexis Toy from Whanganui Girls’ College for their gold medal-winning performance in the Under-16 Women’s K2 200m and 500m.
The awards recognised not only top athletes but also officials and those who had contributed significantly to their respective codes. Whanganui High School’s Tamelia Blackburn was awarded Official of the Year for her outstanding commitment to basketball, as an official of games locally, regionally and throughout the country at both school and adult level.