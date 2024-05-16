Hadleigh and Joe performing at a previous IJD performance at the Jazz Club. Photo / Rochelle te Kaho

The next instalment of the IJD Jam Session will be at Porridge Watson on Sunday, May 26, 4-6pm. There you will see new faces and old faces. One thing is for certain: there is a thirst for live improvised music, a thirst shared by our local musicians, the public, and the bar.

It’s a good thing the music is there to quench that thirst, not to mention the drink and the food. All in all, it’s a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

■ IJD jam session at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, Sunday, May 26, from 4pm–6pm, free entry.