Man shot by police in Papatoetoe after firing gun through neighbour's window

A man has been shot by police in Papatoetoe. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Papatoetoe resident says he heard police yelling at a gunman to put his weapon down, moments before two shots rang out and he dropped to the ground.

The gunman, who police say had earlier shot at a neighbour house, was critically injured and is now in hospital fighting for his life.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said police were called to an Avis Avenue property at 5.46pm after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring house - no one was injured though.

Police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad and the Eagle helicopter, responded and cordons were put in place.

Armed police were called to Avis Ave in Papatoetoe after a shot was fired through the window of someone's home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Nearly two-and-a-half hours later Rogers said a man emerged from a house with a gun and was shot by police.

A local resident told the Herald he heard shots being fired.

"I went outside and police (were) yelling to put the gun down and then two shots and they took the guy down."

A NewstalkZB listener said he heard three gunshots and saw an ambulance arrive, and later leave, the property.

Rogers said the man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Many residents had to wait at cordons during the armed incident. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A large number of residents were stuck outside of the cordon and unable to access their homes throughout the armed incident. However, it's understood some people are now being let back in.

Rogers said a cordon will remain in place overnight and a scene examination will begin tomorrow.

A Critical Incident Investigation into the shooting is now underway and the IPCA will be notified.