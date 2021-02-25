Body found at Otago property following tree fire

A body has been found at a property in Otago tonight.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Rock and Pillar, north of Middlemarch, just before 5pm.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were initially called to a report of a fire in trees at the property.
It's understood the incident involved farming equipment.
"Police are working to understand the circumstances," the spokeswoman said.
A Fire and Emergency shift manager said crews were called about 4.45pm.
Two crews from Middlemarch and three crews from Ranfurly attended the fire.
"We were alerted to a report of trees on fire. We have got our crews from Middlemarch and Ranfurly in attendance at the moment. The fire is contained."
He said the blaze was burning through a small amount of firewood and 20 metres of trees.
"Our fire investigator is on scene at the moment."