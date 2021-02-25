Body found at Otago property following tree fire

Emergency services initially responded to a report of a fire in trees at the property just before 5pm. Photo / File

A body has been found at a property in Otago tonight.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Rock and Pillar, north of Middlemarch, just before 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were initially called to a report of a fire in trees at the property.

It's understood the incident involved farming equipment.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances," the spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency shift manager said crews were called about 4.45pm.

Two crews from Middlemarch and three crews from Ranfurly attended the fire.

"We were alerted to a report of trees on fire. We have got our crews from Middlemarch and Ranfurly in attendance at the moment. The fire is contained."

He said the blaze was burning through a small amount of firewood and 20 metres of trees.

"Our fire investigator is on scene at the moment."