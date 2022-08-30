The man was wandering the streets creating chaos, a judge said. Photo / 123rf

When Luke Bloxham was stopped by a shopkeeper for not wearing a face mask he triggered the building's fire alarm - at a time when emergency services were already under the pump with legitimate jobs.

It was one of three times in March when the 22-year-old, who was under the influence of alcohol, activated fire alarms despite there being no emergency.

Earlier that month he had stolen items from a restaurant after smashing the window and on another occasion shattered the glass panel of a bus shelter with a hammer.

Bloxham was today sentenced to 20 months' intensive supervision at a rehabilitative shelter for his offending.

Court documents show he went to a retail store in central Auckland on a Saturday where he was stopped at the door by a staff member who asked him to wear a face mask.

Instead, he immediately went to the fire alarm in the foyer, broke the glass cover and activated it.

Half an hour later, he went to a nearby carpark in the city and did the same to a fire alarm on the third floor.

The next day, he returned to the same carpark and once again set off the fire alarm, this time on the first floor.

A local fire brigade was notified on all three occasions although there was no fire or emergency.

Four days before he triggered the first false alarm, Bloxham smashed the window of an Albany restaurant with a rock before going in and taking a mobile phone and laptop.

Earlier the same month, Bloxham was also seen swinging a hammer at the glass panel of a city bus shelter, shattering the glass. Bystanders called police, who found him seated near the bus stop with the hammer on the ground next to him.

When asked why he did it, he told police "it was vandalism".

Bloxham was convicted on five charges - three of giving false alarm of fire, burglary, and wilful damage.

His lawyer Terence Darby said the young man had already been in custody for five months, and had ongoing drug, alcohol, and mental health issues.

He also had trouble with speaking and communication, Darby said, arguing for his sentence to focus on rehabilitation.

The tall 22-year-old stared into space with a vacuous expression as he stood between two security officers in the dock at the Auckland District Court, dressed in black.

Judge Anna Skellern said he had a long list of previous offences.

"You have significant needs that are absolutely apparent to me," she said, noting that the offending happened when he was under the influence of alcohol.

Today's sentencing came after an earlier hearing this month was adjourned to allow Bloxham's lawyer to find suitable housing - with oversight and treatment programmes - where he could serve his sentence.

It was important he was not released "to wander the streets and create havoc, as has been the case," Judge Skellern had said then, "His list of offending is just growing exponentially."

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said "malicious false alarms" direct resources away from any other genuine incidents that may occur and potentially puts public safety at risk.

"False alarms can also make people less likely to react to genuine alarms and contribute to delays in fire evacuation," the spokesperson said.