Man seriously injured in Waimauku after reportedly being trapped under a tractor

NZ Herald
Police are at a property in Waimauku. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is believed to have become trapped under a tractor in Waimauku this afternoon.

Police were called to Mahana Rd shortly after 1pm and are still at the property.

“A man has suffered serious injuries and is being transported to hospital by helicopter,” a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was also called.

The Serious Crash Unit will be advised.

Last night, police confirmed the first fatal crash during the official Christmas and New Year period, after a motorist died in Manawatū.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd, Rongotea was reported at 12.20am.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was found dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

The provisional number of road deaths for 2022 stands at 362, the worst since 2018.

