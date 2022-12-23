Holiday road toll: 1 dead after crash in Manawatu

A fatal crash in Manawatu overnight is the first road death during the holiday period. Photo / File

A fatal crash in Manawatu overnight is the first road death during the holiday period. Photo / File

A motorist has died after crashing their car in Manawatu last night.

Police said the single vehicle crash on Rongotea Road, Rongotea was reported at 12.20am.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was found dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

It is the first fatal crash during the official Christmas and New Year period, which runs from December 23 to January 4.

The provisional number of road deaths for 2022 stands at 362, which is the worst rate since 2018.