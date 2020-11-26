Man sentenced to three and half years in jail for Auckland motel rape

The man was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

A man who raped a young woman at an Auckland motel has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Justice Geoffrey Venning earlier found the man guilty after a short trial, prompting an outburst from the defendant.

"You're so full of s**t mate. You have no reason to convict me," said the defendant - who has name suppression.

The defendant and the complainant had met up for a date, first drinking at bars in Auckland's Viaduct in April 2018.

They later ended up at an Auckland motel, where the complainant felt drunk.

When things went further than she was comfortable with, she made it clear she did not consent, the court has heard.

Today, the High Court at Auckland heard the victim's impact statement, which said she had tried to block everything out as if nothing had happened.

But in the back of her mind she worried about what she would do if she saw him in the street.

Some nights she woke up "crying and screaming".

"I don't want your sympathy but I want you to know this hasn't been an easy road for me."

She said she would never speak his name again.

"You don't have any power over me anymore."