New Zealand

Man pleads guilty to Southland crash that killed father and baby

The crash happened hear Makarewa Bridge in Southland. Photo / ODT

Otago Daily Times

An Invercargill man has pleaded guilty over a four-vehicle crash in Southland that killed a father and his baby daughter.

The crash happened on Winton-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 6), about 150m north of the Makarewa Bridge, on September 2 last year.

Matthew Dale Harris, 22, and his daughter Ruby Jane Harris, five months, died. Four other people were injured.

Wilson Prasidh Narayan, 46, a labourer, pleaded guilty to six charges when he appeared at the Invercargill District Court this morning.

They were: two counts of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death, two counts of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operations causing injury, one count of careless driving and a charge of careless driving related to another incident on October 16, 2020.

Narayan will be sentenced on March 9.