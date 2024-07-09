Man pleads guilty to attempted murder over incident in Papakura

Kevin Nicholas Marshall, of Tuakau, has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a woman in Papakura on March 27. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning.

Kevin Nicholas Marshall, of Tuakau, was charged with attempting to murder a woman in Papakura on March 27.

The 44-year-old labourer was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - a machete - and male assaults female in relation to an earlier incident.

He pleaded guilty to all charges via his lawyer Maria Mortimer when he appeared today before Justice Matthew Downs.

He will be sentenced on September 24.