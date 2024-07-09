Advertisement
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder over incident in Papakura

NZ Herald
Kevin Nicholas Marshall, of Tuakau, has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a woman in Papakura on March 27. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder when he appeared in the Auckland High Court this morning.

Kevin Nicholas Marshall, of Tuakau, was charged with attempting to murder a woman in Papakura on March 27.

The 44-year-old labourer was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon - a machete - and male assaults female in relation to an earlier incident.

He pleaded guilty to all charges via his lawyer Maria Mortimer when he appeared today before Justice Matthew Downs.

He will be sentenced on September 24.

Few details of the incident have been released.

Police would say only that the charges “relate to a family harm incident” and refused to say more while the matter is before the courts.


