Man now facing 13 charges over drive-by shooting at Napier nightclub

Police investigating the shooting outside the Thirsty Whale on February 28 were back at the West Quay scene this week. Photo / Doug Laing

A 24-year-old man has been remanded in continued custody pending pleas on charges relating to a late-night shooting in which at least three people were injured in Napier's West Quay bar quarter.

Appearing via audio-visual link from prison and also facing other unrelated charges, the man was also granted interim suppression of name by Judge Peter Butler in Napier District Court, pending the next appearance on April 14.

Lawyer Matthew Phelps made no plea for bail for the man, who faces 13 charges relating to an incident outside West Quay, Ahuriri, nightspot the Thirsty Whale early on the Sunday morning of February 28.

Charged jointly with another alleged offender, his charges include four of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm relating to injuries received by two Raupunga men and one of wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others, linked to injury suffered by a bar employee.

He also faces charges of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the Raupunga men, and another, also from the Northern Hawke's Bay area.