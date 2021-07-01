Man missing in central Auckland found

A man reported missing in central Auckland has been found, police say.
Authorities released a photo of the man yesterday after his family raised concerns when he did not arrive home on Wednesday evening.
Police issued an appeal to the public calling for any sightings of the man, described as a 31-year-old who worked in the Grafton area.
The circumstances of his disappearance are not known.