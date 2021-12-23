Man missing for over a month: Police release new CCTV footage

Police release CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Atonio Finau, as concerns mount for the wellbeing of the missing Auckland man. Video / Supplied

Police release CCTV footage of the last known sighting of Atonio Finau, as concerns mount for the wellbeing of the missing Auckland man. Video / Supplied

Police have released CCTV footage of the last sighting of Atonio Finau, who has been missing for nearly six weeks.

Finau's son says it's been a "nightmare" for the family not knowing what had happened to his father, who is 65.

"We are all emotionally distressed that we don't know the whereabouts or wellbeing of Dad," said the son, who lives overseas.

"We just want to know he's safe and that he knows his family loves and miss him dearly.

READ MORE

• Family of missing man concerned they haven't heard from him since November

• Police appeal for sightings of missing Ōtāhuhu man Atonio Finau

• Cindy Li: The breakthrough that led police to neighbour's home

• Vanished: The missing people of New Zealand

Finau's son says the family are all emotionally distressed by his disappearance. Photo / Supplied

"I urge to anyone who knows any information at all to please come forward to the police to aid their investigation.

On November 15 Finau, who lives in Ōtāhuhu, drove to Laingholm, where he left his car, a black Nissan Murano SUV/wagon.

He was last seen on Tuesday, November 16 when he caught a bus at Laingholm and exited at the New Lynn bus depot just before 3pm.

The CCTV footage shows the clothing and hat that he was last known to be wearing.

In the footage, an apparently cheerful Finau is shown chatting with the bus driver, patting him on the shoulder and shaking his hand before waving as he leaves the bus.

Police said they had made extensive inquiries but had not been able to determine Finau's movements after this time.

Atonio Finau, 65, has not been seen since November 16. Photo / Supplied

Police said they had serious concerns for his welfare given how long he had been missing.

Detective Sergeant Rob Kerr said Finau's son was very distressed by his father's disappearance.

"We are doing everything we can to work out what has happened to Atonio Finau to give his family answers.

"There is nothing to indicate that foul play is involved, however given that there has been no confirmed sightings of Atonio after he was at the New Lynn bus depot, he could have travelled anywhere and we aren't able to focus on one particular area."

Finau was only reported missing to police in early December, which made the investigation much harder, Kerr said. Further CCTV enquiries had not been successful.

"We are still hopeful that we will find Mr Finau. We are hoping that someone remembers speaking with him or recalls seeing him in the New Lynn or surrounding areas on the 16th November or afterwards."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211203/4366.