An Indian man was killed in a workplace accident with a potato harvester on a farm in Puni, near Pukekohe, on Saturday. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The farm worker who died on Saturday after becoming trapped in a potato harvester in Pukekohe was an Indian man whose family had spent a fortune sending him to New Zealand to study.

The accident happened at a potato farm on Settlement Rd, near Puni, shortly before 1pm.

It is understood some farm workers were on a break, and the tractor was turned off, but the machine was still working when the accident happened, the Indian Weekender reported.

The farm worker had reportedly reached to take out something out of the machine when he was pulled in.

Police have not yet named the man. His friends have informed his family of his death but not all next of kin have been contacted.