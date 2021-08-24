Man injured in Papatoetoe shooting incident - police speaking to 'a number of persons'

Police at the address when where a man was injured in a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the address when where a man was injured in a shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man was injured after a shooting incident in Papatoetoe early this morning.

Shortly after midnight, police received reports relating to a firearms incident at a Hillside Rd address.

After shots were heard, vehicles were seen immediately leaving the scene.

"A person was located at the address with a minor injury from an air rifle and they have received medical treatment," said a police spokesperson.

"Inquiries by police overnight resulted in two vehicles of interest being located.

"A number of persons have been spoken to and are assisting us with our ongoing inquiries."

The incident comes soon after two homicide investigations were launched in Auckland.

On Monday a man was fatally stabbed at a Tripoli Rd address in Panmure.

Barry said police were still working to establish exactly what happened and appealed for anyone who might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

The victim's family were assisting investigators with inquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the death.

"At this stage we are working hard to piece together the facts as we know it so far," Barry said.

"We are also providing support to the victim's family."