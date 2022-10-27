Man injured, armed police on the scene of Taradale incident

A police spokeswoman said officers on scene were working to ascertain what had happened. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said officers on scene were working to ascertain what had happened. Photo / NZME

Armed police and emergency services were on Friday morning swarming the Napier suburb of Taradale.

Police and St John ambulance were called to an incident near Avondale Rd, between Balmoral St and Cambridge Tce, about 7.10am.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a man who had been injured.

"Staff are present in the area and making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

"At this stage it is unclear exactly how the injuries were caused, and a scene examination is under way."

MORE TO COME