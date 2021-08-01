Man in serious condition in hospital after Te Hauke crash, second injured man discharged

A two-car crash ended with a car on a grassy bank near Te Hauke on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man remains in a serious condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after a two-car crash that ended with a car on a grassy bank on State Highway 2 near Te Hauke on Sunday.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said a man in his 40s arrived in a critical condition on Sunday but was now in a serious condition.

A second person injured in the crash, a man in his 70s, had been discharged.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash about 1.15pm and the northbound lane of SH2 was temporarily blocked, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by St John Ambulance.

One person who was trapped had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighting crews from Otane.