Man in serious condition after being stabbed on bus in Henderson

A person has been stabbed on a bus in Henderson. Photo / File

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed on a bus in West Auckland this afternoon.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the bus driver called police following an incident at Railside Ave in Henderson.

"We are assisting the police after an incident on a bus in Henderson. The bus driver called police. He was not injured but he's in shock and is being looked after."

It is not known what triggered the stabbing or whether the injured man was known to two people who have since been taken into police custody.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.

Police were called to the stabbing just after 4pm.

A spokesperson said two people were seen running away after the stabbing have since been caught and there was no need for members of the public to be concerned.

"Police staff have made immediate area enquiries and two people have been located and are currently assisting us with our enquiries.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and no one else is currently being sought at this time."