Man in hospital after suspected stabbing in Auckland's Westmere

Police are attending the incident in Westmere. Photo / File

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident at a property in the inner city Auckland suburb of Westmere.

A police spokeswoman said they were called just before 8pm to an address in Rawene Ave.

The man has since been taken to hospital.

There have been two unconfimed reports the incident is a stabbing.

"Police are currently in the area and at this early stage are making enquiries into the circumstances of what has occurred," the spokeswoman said.