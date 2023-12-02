Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Man in hospital after falling into Napier harbour intoxicated

By
Quick Read
West Quay in Ahuriri next to Napier harbour. Photo / File

West Quay in Ahuriri next to Napier harbour. Photo / File

An intoxicated man fell into Napier harbour and had to be rescued early on Sunday by firefighters and members of the public, before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called to West Quay in the suburb of Ahuriri about 2am which is a popular nightlife precinct.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said “one person had fallen off a wall” into the water opposite the bar strip.

Napier Fire Station confirmed he was intoxicated.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one patient was assessed at the scene and taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokesperson said a man had fallen into the water between a fishing boat and the wharf.

“He was kept afloat by members of the public in the boat.

“Fire and Emergency got the man to climb up the ladder to safety and he was assessed by ambulance.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand