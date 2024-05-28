Man impaled on fence in South Auckland

The fence on which a man was impaled on May 28, on Portage Rd outside Aorere College in Papatoetoe, South Auckland. Photo / Google

A man has been impaled on a fence in South Auckland and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to the incident, cutting part of the fence to free the man, a spokesman said.

The man was taken to hospital to have the rest of the fence removed from his body, the spokesman said.

Two ambulances responded to the scene, which the Herald understood was on Portage Rd in Papatoetoe, outside Aorere College.

A spokesman for St John Ambulance said they responded to the incident at 5pm.

The man was taken to Middlemore Hospital.



