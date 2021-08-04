Man found with gunshot injury in Auckland's Mt Wellington, police investigating

Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident. Photo / File

Police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot injury to his arm in Auckland's Mount Wellington tonight.

A police spokesperson said a man was found on Carbine Rd around 8.35pm and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Police were working to establish the circumstances of the incident, including where and how the man was injured.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the area that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105 quoting incident number P047429704.