Death of baby at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital treated as unexplained

Police are making enquiries following the sudden death of a baby at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital. Photo / Dean Purcell

The death of a baby at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital emergency department this morning is being investigated by police.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the death was being treated as unexplained.

He said police were called around 9.30am.

"We are in contact with the baby's family and they are assisting us with our investigation," Hayward said.

"Understandably, this is an extremely difficult time for them and we are ensuring they are supported."

A post-mortem examination would be carried out tomorrow and police weren't in a position to comment further until more inquiries had been made, he said.

A Counties Manukau District Health Board spokesperson said affected staff members could access a range of support measures and were encouraged to make use of them as required.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted."