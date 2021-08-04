Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Claire Trevett: Known when to walk away - Labour takes Kenny Rogers' advice in cycle bridge u-turn

4 minutes to read
Grant Robertson wants to speed up second harbour crossing. Video / Mark Mitchell

Grant Robertson wants to speed up second harbour crossing. Video / Mark Mitchell

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

Singer Kenny Rogers dispensed the most important political advice in all of history: know when to walk away, and know when to run.

The Government is understood to be on the verge of doing just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.