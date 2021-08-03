Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: The polls toll woe for Labour

5 minutes to read
Labour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are unlikely to reverse their fortunes now, says Richard Prebble. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are unlikely to reverse their fortunes now, says Richard Prebble. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

Polls are like the vaccine: you need two to have effective coverage.

The Roy Morgan poll found that the majority of the country does not support the Labour/Green Government.

The Newshub Reid Research poll

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.