The brown leather belt. Photo / Supplied

Police are needing help to identify the person who was found dead in the water at Tauranga Harbour this morning.

Emergency services were notified at 7.50am about a body that had been spotted in the harbour and it was recovered by Coast Guard a short time later.

The man was described as caucasian, balding with white hair and was of slim build and medium height.

He was wearing a white Mount Maunganui golf course polo shirt with thin green, black and red stripes, underneath a navy blue woollen vest; light brown shorts and a brown leather belt; and leather boat shoes.

He was also wearing a gold, square-faced analogue watch and a St John home alarm pendant around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tauranga Police via 105 and quote event number P049399806.