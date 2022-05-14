Police at the scene after a man was found dead on Wakefield Rd in Favona early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene after a man was found dead on Wakefield Rd in Favona early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has been found dead on Wakefield Rd in Favona, Auckland this morning.

The man's identity is not yet known and police say they are still investigating how the man died.

The incident was reported to police at about 3.30am.

"Enquiries are underway to establish how the man died, this includes speaking to witnesses in the area at the time," a police spokesperson said.

"Wakefield Road is currently closed while a scene examination is carried out."

The Herald understands the man may have been run over, but police have not confirmed this.