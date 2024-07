A man has been found critically hurt in his car in the carpark of Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Google

A man has been found critically hurt in his car in the carpark of Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / Google

A man has been found critically hurt in his car in a Hawke’s Bay carpark.

The car was parked in Splash Planet water park’s carpark in Hastings, with the man being found shortly before 7am today, police said.

An investigation is under way.

“The man’s injuries suggest he has been the victim of a serious assault,” a police spokesman said.

Officers are guarding the scene around the car and residents can expect to see other police in the area conducting inquiries.