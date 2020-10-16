Man drowns north of Wellington after dinghy capsized

A man has drowned at Titahi Bay overnight. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A man has drowned north of Wellington after his dinghy capsized last night.

Two people had been in the boat in Titahi Bay, near Porirua, when it capsized at about 8pm, police said.

"One person was able to make it back to shore with moderate injuries," police said.

A search was then initiated to locate the second person using the Police Maritime Unit, Coastguard and the Life Flight Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The man's body was subsequently found at about 10pm.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.