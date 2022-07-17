A man and his dog have reportedly been rescued after the vehicle they were in became submerged in the Waimea River early this morning. Photo / Supplied

A man and his dog have reportedly been rescued after the vehicle they were in became submerged in the Waimea River early this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident involving a ute in the water near the Appleby Bridge around 6.30am.

The water was reported to be up over the bonnet and rising, they said.

"The man sought refuge on the back of his ute while he waited for emergency services to attend."

He was successfully extracted by the Swift Water Rescue Team shortly after 7am, they said.

"The man had no apparent injuries, but was very cold and being checked over by ambulance staff."

A post on social media by the Richmond Volunteer Fire Brigade said the water rescue training undertaken last week has been "put to good use".

It said they assisted in rescuing the man and his dog from the ute.

"Police want to make special mention to everyone who assisted in the man's successful rescue," the spokesperson said.

Plans to recover the vehicle are underway.