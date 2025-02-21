Advertisement
Man dies near Huntly after roadside stabbing, police launch homicide investigation

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

A man has died after reports of a roadside stabbing north of Hamilton.

Police are now treating the death as a homicide investigation after the man died at the scene in Rotongaro, Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said.

“Police were called to Hetherington Rd at about 10.40pm after receiving reports a male had been stabbed following a roadside altercation. He died at the scene,” Smith said.

A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” Smith said.

